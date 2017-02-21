Gulf not obvious as Arsenal beats 5th-tier Sutton in FA Cup

Only Lucas Perez, a 20 million-euro signing last year, and Theo Walcott could beat Worner, an Arsenal fan. Only Lucas Perez, a 20 million-euro signing last year, and Theo Walcott could beat Worner, an Arsenal fan.

Arsenal took 26 minutes to break through fifth-tier Sutton United’s resistance and the 12-time FA Cup winner was made to toil for a 2-0 victory over the tenacious non-league side to reach the quarterfinals on Monday.

On the plastic patch at tiny Gander Green Lane stadium, the gulf in class between sides separated by 105 places in the English soccer pyramid was not always apparent in the biggest game in Sutton’s 118-year history.

“It was not an easy game at all,” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said. “Every little mistake we made, technically they took advantage of.”

Apart from picking the ball out of his net twice, Sutton goalkeeper Ross Worner, a part-time picture framer for a sports memorabilia company, had few saves to make from the millionaire international stars from Arsenal. Only Lucas Perez, a 20 million-euro signing last year, and Theo Walcott could beat Worner, an Arsenal fan.

“That was astonishing,” Wenger said. “They never stopped going until the end, and compared to 20 years ago these teams are fit now and can play at the pace of the Premier League. Maybe before, they would have collapsed in the last 20 minutes; that is finished.

“They kept going and we were never really in a position where we could really afford to have a little breather in the game.”

Far from sitting camped inside its own half to frustrate Arsenal, Sutton _ playing in the fifth round for the first time _ harried the more illustrious London side in the pursuit of a goal. The best chance fell in the second half when Roarie Deacon, a former Arsenal youth team player, hit the crossbar.

The goal never came from the team placed 17th in the National League but Sutton left the field _ after being surrounded by fans who invaded at the final whistle _ with its dignity more than intact.

“If you are 2-0 down you don’t want to get really hurt,” Sutton manager Paul Doswell said. “We have done the non-league proud. They are 105 places above us in the pyramid. Those lads won’t walk probably tomorrow.

“Arsenal walked in with bodyguards … it’s a different world to when I watched top division football when I was growing up. Bizarre to be honest. James Bond security around us. Very strange the way football has gone.”

But this journey deep into the FA Cup, playing in front of a global television audience, has transformed a club which plays in a south London suburb, earning more than 1 million pounds ($1 million).

And having avoided embarrassment, Arsenal will face another fifth-tier side in the last eight. There won’t be another tricky trip into unfamiliar territory, with 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium hosting Lincoln next month.

“We could not afford a light team selection tonight and that is why I came with basically all the players who were available because we couldn’t afford to go out tonight, we can never afford it,” Wenger said.