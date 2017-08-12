Latest News

Guillermo Varela leaves Manchester United for Penarol

Defender Guillermo Varela spent his second season on loan at Real Madrid Castilla, the Spanish side's reserve team, and last season was loaned to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

By: Reuters | London | Updated: August 12, 2017 5:39 pm
Guillermo Varela, Manchester United, Penarol, Uruguay Guillermo Varela was former manager David Moyes’s first signing for Manchester United in 2013 but made only four league appearances. (Source: Twitter)
Defender Guillermo Varela has left Manchester United to return to Penarol in his native Uruguay, the Premier League club said on its official twitter account on Saturday.

Varela was former manager David Moyes’s first signing for United in 2013 but made only four league appearances.

He spent his second season on loan at Real Madrid Castilla, the Spanish side’s reserve team, and last season was loaned to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

They suspended him in May after he had an unauthorised tattoo, which became infected.

