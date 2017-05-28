Guillermo Varela lashes out at Eintracht Frankfurt after suspension over tattoo

Guillermo Varela has been suspended and fined after he got a tattoo on Monday. (Source: AP) Guillermo Varela has been suspended and fined after he got a tattoo on Monday. (Source: AP)

Guillermo Varela, who was suspended from Eintracht Frankfurt club, after getting a tatoo has hit back at the club.

Varela, who has also been asked to pay fine, reportedly went against the coach Niko Kovac’s wishes. The 24-year-old was loaned to the German side from Manchester United. He was quoted by Sueddeutsche Zeitung as saying that he has been punished as if he attacked the coach. “I’ve been nailed to the cross as if I’d violently attacked the coach or done something else.”

The Uruguayan defender, who played for the club in the last four league matches, got an infection from the tattoo and had to skip the German Cup final on Saturday.

Varela, who says that he would never do anything to harm his team, gave the example of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. He said, “I wonder what Real Madrid would have to do with Sergio Ramos. He gets tattooed every week. I can’t explain why I’ve been punished so hard.”

Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic said that Varela’s action has ended his stint with the club as they cannot tolerate a player going against the coach before a crucial game and harming the whole team.

“This behavior is grossly negligent and harms the whole team. Guillermo’s path at Eintracht is ended with this action. The club cannot tolerate that a player goes against the coach and doctor’s advice before such an important game,” he said.

