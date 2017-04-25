Latest News

Guangzhou Evergrande finally win again in Asian Champions League

Guangzhou Evergrand, champions in 2013 and 2015, moved into first place in Group G with nine points.

By: AP | Seoul | Published:April 25, 2017 9:27 pm

Big-spending Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande finally won again in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday, beating Hong Kong team Eastern SC 6-0.

Guangzhou, coached by Luiz Felipe Scolari and champions in 2013 and 2015, moved into first place in Group G with nine points. The Chinese team opened the group with 7-0 win over Eastern SC, but played out three consecutive draws after that.

Paulinho scored twice on Tuesday, while Alan added two more and Ricardo Goulart and Yu Hanchao scored the others for Guangzhou.

In the other group match, South Korean club Suwon Bluewings missed an opportunity to progress after losing at home to Japanese team Kawasaki Frontale 1-0. Suwon will next play at Guangzhou. Only the top two teams from each of the eight groups advance to the next round.

In Group H, Jeju United moved into second place with a 2-1 win at Jiangsu Suning. The host team from China had already qualified for the next stage with four wins from the first four games. Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires scored for the hosts. Adelaide United moved into third place in the group after a 3-3 draw Gamba Osaka.

