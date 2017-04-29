Latest News

Granada relegated from La Liga after fifth straight defeat

Granada, who were promoted to La Liga in 2011 for the first time in 25 years, are 19th in the standings on 20 points

By: Reuters | Published:April 29, 2017 7:28 pm
Carlos Vela goals, Sports Carlos Vela crept in at the near post to tap Real Sociedad ahead on the stroke of halftime but Granada came out fighting in the second half. (Source: AP)

Granada’s run of six consecutive seasons in La Liga ended on Saturday following a 2-1 defeat at Real Sociedad, leaving Tony Adam’s side 10 points adrift of safety with three games left.

Carlos Vela crept in at the near post to tap Real Sociedad ahead on the stroke of halftime but Granada came out fighting in the second half.

After having a goal ruled out for offside, Colombia striker Adrian Ramos headed in the first goal of Adams’ brief tenure in the 65th minute.

Ramos narrowly failed to connect with a cross a few minutes later but Real Sociedad soon made their quality shine through.

Juanmi smacked the bar from the edge of the area and Mikel Oyarzabal wasted a glorious chance before Juanmi volleyed in a clever chipped pass from Sergio Canales to inflict a fifth straight defeat on Granada.

Granada, who were promoted to La Liga in 2011 for the first time in 25 years, are 19th in the standings on 20 points, joining basement club Osasuna in the Segunda Division next season.

Sporting Gijon, 18th with 24 points, have a mathematical chance of survival although they are six points behind 17th-placed Leganes, who have a game in hand.

Later on Saturday Real Madrid host Valencia, while leaders Barcelona make the short trip to local rivals Espanyol.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
TODAY

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

37th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai