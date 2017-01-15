Graham Taylor tributes overshadow drab draw at Watford

Watford fans paid a lovely tribute to Graham Taylor, the former England manager who died on Thursday, before facing Middlesbrough. Watford fans paid a lovely tribute to Graham Taylor, the former England manager who died on Thursday, before facing Middlesbrough.

Watford and Middlesbrough shared a drab goalless draw on an emotional Saturday at Vicarage Road where many tributes were paid to Graham Taylor.

The occasion was inevitably overshadowed by the recent death of Watford’s most famous manager, who was remembered by a minute’s applause, chanting throughout the game and a halftime appearance by fan favourite Luther Blissett.

On the field there was less excitement with just three first-half shots, the lowest in the Premier League this season. Both managers looked to shake things up after the break when Boro brought on new striker Rudy Gestede for his debut and Watford turned to loan signing Tom Cleverley.

The former Everton midfielder almost made an instant impact, hitting the post from a Troy Deeney flick on, and then set Deeney free but the out-of-form striker’s shot was deflected wide.