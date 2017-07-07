Graham Dorrans joins Rangers from Norwich City

Rangers sign Graham Dorrans from Norwich City on a three-year deal. (Source: Reuters) Rangers sign Graham Dorrans from Norwich City on a three-year deal. (Source: Reuters)

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have completed their ninth signing in the current transfer window, recruiting central midfielder Graham Dorrans from English club Norwich City on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old Glaswegian, who trained with Rangers as a youngster, made over 100 Premier League appearances in seven seasons at West Bromwich Albion before moving to Norwich in 2015.

“It feels incredible. It has been a long couple of weeks, but to finally get it over the line is an incredible feeling,” Dorrans told the Rangers website (www.rangers.co.uk)

“I just can’t wait to get the boots on and get started.” The 54-times Scottish champions suffered a humiliating loss to Luxembourg’s Progres Niederkorn on Tuesday and were eliminated from the Europa League.

