Graham Arnold to coach Australia football team after World Cup

Graham Arnold will succeed Dutchman Bert van Marwijk as Australia coach after the World Cup in Russia and look to guide the Socceroos to a fifth successive appearance at the global showpiece in Qatar in 2022.

A stalwart of Australian soccer, the Sydney FC coach returns for a second stint in the head role, having led the national team for a year after Guus Hiddink stepped down after the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Graham will look to guide Sydney FC to back-to-back championships in the A-League before departing at the end of the season in May to start a four-year tenure with the Socceroos.

“It is a very great honour to coach your national team,” Arnold, who scored 19 goals in 56 appearances for the Socceroos in the 1980s and 90s, said in a statement on Thursday.

“It’s a job I have always been interested in doing and I believe the timing is perfect for me. “After today I won’t be saying any more about the Socceroos until after the World Cup out of respect for Sydney FC and out of respect for Bert van Marwijk.

“I said at the time that I thought he was a great appointment to lead the Socceroos in Russia and everything he has done since has reinforced that view.

“I won’t be getting under his feet but I will be cheering him and the team on from the stands.” The only A-League coach to lead two different sides to the championship, the 54-year-old Arnold will hope to replicate his club success at international level.

His first major assignment will be to plot Australia’s defence of its Asian Cup title in the United Arab Emirates in January. Arnold led Australia to a disappointing quarter-final exit at the Asian showpiece in 2007 in Southeast Asia.

