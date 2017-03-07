Google CEO Sundar Pichai becomes a fanboy, meets Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Sundar Pichai had earlier said that he was a fan of football and Barcelona FC star, Lionel Messi. (Source: FC Barcelona) Sundar Pichai had earlier said that he was a fan of football and Barcelona FC star, Lionel Messi. (Source: FC Barcelona)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai enjoyed his fanboy moment recently as he met his idol Lionel Messi in Barcelona. During the meet Pichai mentioned that his favourite goals by Messi were against Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2 years ago.

In a clip released by FC Barcelona, it can be seen that Sundar Pichai visited the FC Barcelona ground, dressing rooms. On his visit there, the Google CEO was shown around by the current president of FC Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu. He even got an FC Barcelona team jersey for ‘Google’ towards the end of the visit. While leaving, he reportedly told Bartomeu that he would visit again and to keep Messi in the team. Apart from the MWC 2017, the Google CEO took a visit to the La Masia.

It may be noted that Pichai had earlier said that he was a fan of football and Barcelona FC star, Lionel Messi.

Pichai’s visit to Camp Nou took place as he along with his team were in attendance at the recent Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona saw a host of Tech experts from around the globe attend the event.

He also met the FC Barcelona team inlcluding players like Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, and Manager Luis Enrique. He mentioned how he has seen Enrique since the time he was a player in the club.

He also saw the rich history of the club in its museums and trophy collection.

FC Barcelona also gifted a team jersey to Pichai with his initials ‘Sundar’ on it.