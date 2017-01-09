Gonzalo Higuain helps Juventus to record 26th straight home win

Gonzalo Higuain scored his fourth brace of the season as Juventus beat Bologna 3-0. (Source: Reuters) Gonzalo Higuain scored his fourth brace of the season as Juventus beat Bologna 3-0. (Source: Reuters)

It’s no coincidence that Juventus has won Serie A every season since the Juventus Stadium opened in September 2011.

The Bianconeri have been virtually unbeatable in the Italian league’s only major club-owned stadium and improved on their own Serie A record with a 26th consecutive home win Sunday.

Gonzalo Higuain scored his fourth brace of the season as Juventus beat Bologna 3-0.

Juventus held the previous record of 25 straight home wins, established at the stadium between 2013 and 2015. The current streak began against Bologna on October 24, 2015, and Bologna never really had a chance to prevent the latest record.

Higuain opened the scoring with a volley from a lobbed pass from Miralem Pjanic seven minutes in, Paulo Dybala added a penalty before the break and then Higuain headed in another early in the second half.

Juventus, which still has a game in hand, restored its four-point lead over Roma, which beat Genoa 1-0 earlier.