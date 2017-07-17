Goals of the week: Wayne Rooney marks Everton return with stunning goal, watch videos

Everton’s Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring his debut goal. (Source: Reuters) Everton’s Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring his debut goal. (Source: Reuters)

While players rested ahead of the football season, fans missed their favourite players in action. With the pre-season under-way, footballers around the world rewarded the fans with some stunning goals – either in training or in friendlies.

Wayne Rooney, Marc Albrighton, Eric Abidal, Michael Owen feature in the best goals of the week. Have a look at them to get a glimpse of what the football season awaits.

Wayne Rooney’s stunning goal for Everton

Just days after returning to his boyhood club Everton after 13 years with the Old Trafford side Manchester United, Wayne Rooney scored a stunning goal on his second debut for the club. It was as if the former England captain announced his return to a roaring season ahead. The 31-year old found the net in the 34th minute after kicking the ball from a distance of some 30 yards.

Leicester City’s Marc Albrighton impresses during training

Backheel ?

Outside of the boot ?

Top corner ? Marc Albrighton netted a pretty special goal during training today ?? #lcfcaustria pic.twitter.com/MMPZftEQal — Leicester City (@LCFC) 10 July 2017

He’s done it again! ???? Marc Albrighton scored another superb goal in training yesterday. Which one’s your favourite? #lcfcaustria pic.twitter.com/d0puJbo4g7 — Leicester City (@LCFC) 11 July 2017

Marc Albrighton impressed during training for Leicester City as he scored two wonder goals. He attempted backheel, outside of the boot and top corner and was successful in all three. He displayed such master skills that the club ran a campaign on Twitter asking fans to vote for the best goal out of the two.

Sean Russell produces goal of the season

Sean Russell’s debut with Drogheda United became the talk of the internet as he scored a wonder goal on Saturday which was a left-footed half-volley that went over the head of goalkeeper Micheal Schlingermann.

Eric Abidal displays great skills for France

Eric Abidal with the savage solo-goal at @StarSixes. Legend ???? pic.twitter.com/dg8ZRwYVJu — A2Z Football (@a2zfoot) 15 July 2017

Former Barcelona player Eric Abidal, who retired from the game back in 2014, showed great skill in the Star Sixes round-up against Portugal to round goalkeeper Vitor Baia. The match ended in a 3-2 victory for Les Bleus.

Michael Owen scores one of the greatest England goals

Michael Owen scored the greatest England goal of all-time last night against Scotland in the @StarSixes tournament. pic.twitter.com/nbm2yUjiqy — Paddy Power (@paddypower) 15 July 2017

If you think Abidal’s goal was incredible, then you should see Michael Owen’s wonder goal which was a display of pure class and has been tagged as the greatest goal for England. More than the former Liverpool and Manchester United player’s kick, it was England’s masterclass skill that became the highlight in the match against Scotland during the Star Sixes tournament on Sunday.

