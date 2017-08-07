Goals of the week: Didier Drogba in the USL to Daniel Sturridge against Bayern Munich

Didier Drogba scored a superb free-kick. (Source: Screengrab) Didier Drogba scored a superb free-kick. (Source: Screengrab)

The week saw some thrilling matches, newcomers making their mark and veterans showing why they still matter. While we all await the Premier League to begin in a week and are making plans on how and where to watch the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Manchester United, let us look at some goals that have caught the attention of fans this week. These include goals from Didier Drogba and Daniel Sturridge among others.

Here are the best goals of the week:

Didier Drogba’s stunning free-kick for Phoenix

Forty-year old Didier Drogba has redefined age by proving that he is as strong as ever. And this the former Chelsea player proved by a stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League (USL) on Saturday. It was an insanely long stunner goal.

Stevan Jovetic’s scissor-kick volley

Steven Jovetic scored an absolute stunner for Inter, a scissor kick volley, helping his side beat the Spanish side Villarreal 3-1 in a friendly. He flicked the ball over a defender and then aimed a scissor-kick volley that went smashing in the far top corner.

Lee O’Connor scores a cracking goal

Manchester United U-19 captain Lee O’Connor showcased skills as he easily played with the ball, tackling six defenders and calmly put in the goal against Cruzeiro. The goal helped the team in a 2-0 win.

Christian Pulisic’s brilliance against Bayern Munich

It was a clinical finish to a goal by Liverpool target Christian Pulisic, who scored his first goal for Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich. And what a way to begin!

Daniel Sturridge scores brilliant goal

Daniel Sturridge, who came in as a second half substitute, suffered an injury blow in the match against Bayern Munich. But before that, he made sure his presence counted by scoring a brilliant goal. Charging with the ball, he lifted the ball over the keeper Sven Ulreich, leading to a pull up.

