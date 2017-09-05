Goals of the week: Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick tops the list

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his third goal against Faroe islands. (Source: Reuters) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his third goal against Faroe islands. (Source: Reuters)

Football stars around the world donned their national jerseys for a week as they played World Cup qualifiers, taking break from club football after the transfer deadline finally reached its end.

Currently, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium and South Korea have qualified for the 2018 Russia World Cup other than the hosts themselves.

Here are the best goals of the week:

Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo took the Euro 2016 champions on a ride this week as they faced Faroe Island to beat them 5-1. The Real Madrid striker led his side by scoring an amazing bicycle kick to silence his critics after he received a five La Liga match ban.

Isco for Spain

Another Real Madrid player, another goal! Isco scored not one, but two brilliant goals for Spain in their Russia World Cup qualifying match against Italy, helping his side win by 3-0.

Philippe Coutinho for Brazil

Philippe Coutinho has been in news for multiple reasons like injury and majorly transfer saga surrounding him this summer. He scored the second goal for Brazil against Ecuador, a nicely calculated touch to seal Brazil’s ninth successive win in qualifying.

Alvaro Morata for Spain

If you want to see dribbling, passing and skillful movement to make a beautiful goal, check Alvaro Morata’s strike in the match against Italy that sealed the game after Isco’s brace.

Ryan Bertrand for England

Ryan Bertrand, who plays for Southampton, scored his first international goal, a long-range strike during England’s World Cup qualifier 4-0 away win againt Malta.

