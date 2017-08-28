Only in Express

Goals of the week: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane score amazing goals

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Florentina in a friendly features in the best five goals of the week in which Manchester United and Real Sociedad stand at the top of the Premier League table and La Liga tables respectively.

The week saw interesting matches, dribbles and goals from footballers who advanced to the third week of football’s new season in hope of keeping their place in the tables intact.

Manchester United stand at the top of the table with nine points, after registering three wins and scoring ten goals in total while Real Sociedad stand at no. 1 in La Liga with six points. Real Madrid lost two points after drawing a match with Valencia on Sunday.

Here are the best goals of the week that feature Ronaldo, Mane, Dybala among others:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo likes to shut up his critics in his own way. A week after the Portuguese captain was banned for four La Liga matches after pushing the referee during El Clasico, Ronaldo donned the Madrid colours in a friendly against Florentino to score a beautiful goal.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane, who has scored in all the three League games for Liverpool this season, hit an amazing goal with his right foot on Sunday against Arsenal that went around keeper Petr Cech.

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala became the saviour of Juventus as he grabbed a hat-trick to give his side a dramatic 4-2 against Genoa on Saturday after the Serie A champions concded two goals in the first seven minutes.

Samuel Adegbenro

Samuel Adegbenro justified his transfer to Rosenborg with an amazing goal against Ajax Amsterdam in the UEFA Europa League to help his side win the match 3-2.

Koke

Koke scored two crazy goals for Atletico Madrid as they dominated the game against Las Palman to win 5-1. He curled a magnificent strike into the far corner from 20 yards after Pedro Bigas made a hash of clearing Carrasco’s cross.

