Goalkeeper Sergio Romero signs new contract with Manchester United

Sergio Romero extends contract with Manchester United till 2021. (Source: Twitter) Sergio Romero extends contract with Manchester United till 2021. (Source: Twitter)

Sergio Romero has officially signed a new contract with Manchester United extending his contract with the Old Trafford side till 2021. The club made the announcement on Sunday.

The Argentina goalkeeper, who joined United in 2015, helped the Red Devils in their Europa League campaign, where they emerged as champions after beating Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 in the final. According to the deal, he also has an option of spending another season with the Premier League club after 2021.

Romero said that he was delighted to have signed the new contract with the ‘biggest club in the world’. “I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Who wouldn’t want to be at the biggest club in the world?” said Romero.

Understudy of Spain’s David de Gea, the 30-year old Romero further said, “We have great goalkeepers here and we are always learning from each other. Of course, it was a very proud moment for me and my family to be part of the Europa League final, and I am looking forward to helping the team build on last season’s success in 2017/18.”

Manager Jose Mourinho is happy to have both Romero and De Gea playing for them. He said, “He had a good season and outstanding performances, especially in our Europa League success. Sergio deserves his contract, and for Manchester United to have Sergio and David is amazing in such an important role.”

