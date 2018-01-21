Goalkeeper scores outrageous goal from own half; watch video

Lugo keeper Juan Carlos scored an outrageous goal from his own half. (Source: Screengrab) Lugo keeper Juan Carlos scored an outrageous goal from his own half. (Source: Screengrab)

Sometimes, there are goals that send the football world in a frenzy. Then there are goals scored by goalkeepers from their own half that make you believe that football is a crazy game. On Saturday, Lugo goalkeeper Juan Carlos produced one of the all-time greats as he caught his Sporting Gijon counterpart Diego Marino off his line with a wonderfully weighted lob from inside his own half. And the fact that it was Carlos’ 30th birthday makes the goal even more special!

With Lugo already 2-1 up against Sporting Gijon into the last 10 minutes in a Spanish Segunda division match, Carlos hammered the ball from a distance of around 60 yards straight into the net. The kick was so accurate that the ball did not even bounce once and went flying in straight.

When a goalkeeper scores a goal normally the opposition goalkeeper misjudges the bounce of the ball. Not Lugo’s Juan Carlos. What a strike this was. No mercy whatsoever to Sporting Gijon’s Diego Mariño. (Video via @LaLiga) pic.twitter.com/RrRdI8tC4S — Yousef Teclab (@yousefteclab) 20 January 2018

The unbelievable goal totally overshadows the other two goals for Lugo by Iriome Gonzalez and Jaime Romero. The 3-1 win for Lugo puts Francisco Javier Rodríguez Vílchez’s side in fourth place in the Spanish Segunda division, four points ahead of Granada in the fifth position.

