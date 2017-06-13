Goa Football Association suspends 46 professional players

The GFA has asked all the footballers to surrender their playing license. (Source: File) The GFA has asked all the footballers to surrender their playing license. (Source: File)

The Goa Football Association (GFA) has suspended 46 professional players, including a few plying their trade in the I-league and ISL, for participating in an unregistered tournament in the state recently.

The GFA has evidence in the form of photographs and videos, and issued show-cause notices to all the erring players, asking them to reply withing seven days as to why further disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

The GFA has asked all the footballers to surrender their playing license. Players who took part in the three-day tournament from May 26 to 28 include established names such as Romeo Fernandes (East Bengal), Brandon Fernandes, Keenan Almeida and Adil Khan (Churchill Bros), while the others have played in both the I-League and Indian Super League.

The suspended players also include former India internationals Samir Naik, Joaquim Abranches, Victorino Fernandes, Peter Carvalho, Nicolau Colaco and Micky Fernandes.

A total of 14 players were part of the Santosh Trophy squad that lost the final against Bengal earlier this year. The GFA regulations call for a one-year ban on players or officials for taking part in an unrecognized tournament.

