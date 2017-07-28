Global football camp ‘Campus Experience’ for children launched

Campus Experience will be held from June 19 to September 9 in Madrid. (Source: File) Campus Experience will be held from June 19 to September 9 in Madrid. (Source: File)

A global football camp named ‘Campus Experience’ which is a great platform for children in the age group of nine to 17 has been launched at the Real Madrid campus in Spain on Friday.

The camp has been launched by an enterprise, SportzVillage powered by EduSports and VIQMEDIA’s collaboration. In 2016, approximately 2000 children from all over the world took part in the camp.

Campus Experience will be held from June 19 to September 9 in Madrid. It will include four modules for participation – football campus, football technique, goalkeeping and goalkeeping technique.

The camp also focuses on leadership values, effort, self-control, team work and fair play. Children will learn to apply all the key points during their training under the guidance of international players.

The camp will continue for a 10 more days, which includes seven days of training and three days of excursion in Madrid.

Expressing his views on the partnership, Saumil Majumdar, co-founder, SportzVillage, said, “We are very excited to collaborate in India with Real Madrid Foundation’s ‘Campus Experience’. This is an exclusive opportunity for children who are passionate about football to get a chance to meet the Real Madrid team, currently the UEFA Champions and the Spanish League winners, as well as interact and play with children from across the globe.”

