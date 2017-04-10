Latest News
  • Giuseppe Rossi suffers a serious injury for the fourth time in his career

Giuseppe Rossi suffers a serious injury for the fourth time in his career

Giuseppe Rossi's once promising career has been stricken by a series of injuries.

By: Reuters | Barcelona | Published:April 10, 2017 6:37 pm
Giuseppe Rossi, Giuseppe Rossi injuries, celta vigor, europa league, football news, sports news, indian express Giuseppe Rossi had made his professional debut with Manchester United. (Source: Twitter)

Former Italy international Giuseppe Rossi’s bad luck with injuries continued as his club Celta Vigo announced on Monday that the striker would be out for up to seven months after suffering the fourth serious knee injury of his career.

Rossi, 30, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Celta’s 2-0 defeat at home to Eibar on Sunday, six days after scoring a hat-trick for the Galicians in a 3-0 win over Las Palmas.

The striker, who made his professional debut with Manchester United, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee twice in the 2011-12 season with Villarreal, and again in 2014 with Fiorentina.

Rossi is still owned by Fiorentina and looked to be on the way to resurrecting his stricken career after a successful loan spell at Levante last season which earned him another loan move to Celta.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

Rishabh Pant's effort after huge loss speaks of the stuff he is made of 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

9th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 11, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru