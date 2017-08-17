Giovanni Simeone signs for Fiorentina

After moving to Genoa, Giovannni Simeone found himself as a reserve to Leonardo Pavoletti but got his chance. (Source: Twitter) After moving to Genoa, Giovannni Simeone found himself as a reserve to Leonardo Pavoletti but got his chance. (Source: Twitter)

Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach and former Argentina captain Diego, has signed for Fiorentina, the Serie A club said in a statement.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity and what I wanted,” the 22-year-old forward said after his move from Genoa. Simeone, whose father was renowned as a bruising midfielder, scored 12 goals in 35 appearances for Genoa in his first season in Serie A.

Since making his professional debut for Buenos Aires club River Plate four years ago, Simeone has had a number of highs and lows in his career to date.

After a promising first season, he was unable to hold down a regular place and spent the 2015-16 season on loan at smaller neighbours Banfield, where he scored 12 goals in 31 appearances.

He showed more of his potential at the under-20 South American championship in 2015, where he was leading scorer with nine goals as he helped Argentina win the title.

After moving to Genoa, he found himself as a reserve to Leonardo Pavoletti but got his chance — and took it — after the first-choice forward was injured.

