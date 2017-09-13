Only in Express
  • Gianni Infantino opposed blocking Vitaly Mutko, says former FIFA official Miguel Maduro

A former FIFA official said that Gianni Infantino had opposed blocking Vitaly Mutko from football's ruling council. Mutko was banned from re-election to the FIFA Council in March on grounds of political interference.

By: AP | London | Published:September 13, 2017 4:07 pm
Gianni Infantino, Vitaly Mutko, FIFA, Miguel Maduro, Football news, Football, Indian Express Maduro told that “there was an attempt to influence that decision” on Mutko by Infantino. (Source: File)
That decision was taken by Miguel Maduro, who chaired the FIFA governance committee until May, when he was removed after less than a year.

Maduro told British legislators “there was an attempt to influence that decision” on Mutko by Infantino, the president of FIFA.

Maduro says Infantino “was not comfortable” with ruling against Mutko and warned about it impacting the World Cup. Maduro added Infantino believes there is “no evidence” Mutko is involved in Russian doping.

