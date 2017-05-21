Gianluigi Buffon pays tribute to retiring Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm, watch video

Philipp Lahm played his last game with Bayern Munich on Saturday. Philipp Lahm played his last game with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

As the Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm played his last game for the German winners, Gianluigi Buffon paid his tribute to the German in a video he posted on Twitter.

Bayern bid farewell to their hero after winning the league for the fifth consecutive time, sealing it with a 4-1 win against Freiburg on Saturday.

The Juventus goalkeeper said that it has been his honour to play against Lahm as he was not only a determined player but also very fair. He said, “Philipp, I heard that after winning every kind of trophy you could, you have decided to stop.”

“What I want to tell you is that it has been a big honour to play against you, because every time you were very determined, but also very fair. Good luck for the future, in football or in any other field of your life,” he added as the German club shared his video.

Buffon congratulated the 33-year-old Lahm, who won eight league titles with Bayern along with a Champions League and Club World Cup among other achievements.

It was also the last match for Spaniard Xabi Alonso with the club that sealed the title on April 29 with three games to spare.

38-year-old Buffon, who is also deciding on a date to retire, will be hoping to add another trophy under his name as his team Juve face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3.

