Gianluigi Buffon, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on UEFA player of the year shortlist

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both are in contention to grab their third ‘Player of the Year’ award. (Source: AP/Reuters) Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both are in contention to grab their third ‘Player of the Year’ award. (Source: AP/Reuters)

According to the sport’s European governing body, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Buffon have been nominated on Tuesday for the UEFA men’s Player of the Year award. Ronaldo won the Champions League with Real Madrid for the consecutive second time and also finished as the highest scorer in the tournament after scoring 12 goals.

Juventus clinched their sixth successive Serie A title, as Buffon showed his brilliant form during the entire season, helping his team to remain consistent throughout the year. Buffon also helped his side to win third-straight Italian Cup. Juventus also finished as the runners-up in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi won the Spanish King’s Cup with Barcelona and also clinched the top spot in the La Liga top goal scorers list, with 37 goals in the season.

European Sports Media (ESM) group selected a panel of 80 coaches of the clubs which participated in the 2016/17 Champions League and Europa League group stage and 55 journalists, to shortlist players for the ‘Player of the Year’ award.

Cristiano Ronaldo clinched the UEFA ‘Player of the Year’ award last year. Messi and Ronaldo both are in contention to grab their third ‘Player of the Year’ award.

For the UEFA’s women’s player of the year award, VfL Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder, Olympique Lyon midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan and Barcelona winger Lieke Martens have been shortlisted this year.

Martens also won the Women’s Euro 2017 player of the tournament as she played a huge role in the team, helping Netherlands to their first senior female continental title.

The awards ceremony will be held on August 24 during Champions League group stage draw in Monaco.

