Gianluca Zambrotta to quit Delhi Dynamos: Reports

Gianluca Zambrotta is set to leave the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos before the end of his contract as the Italian is close to agreeing terms with Jiangsu Suning, a Chinese Super League.

According to a report by Goal.com, the former Barcelona defender will leave for China two years before his contract with the Delhi franchise comes to an end.

The 40-year-old became the coach of Delhi Dynamos last season on a three-year contract. He coached the ISL team in 14 games this season, leading them to a play-off spot. The report said that Zambrotta is keen on ‘exploring newer pastures’.

In the 14 matches the club played in the last season, the club won five times, lost thrice and drew six times. Delhi Dynamos lost to Kerala Blasters in the semifinals in the penalty round.

“Delhi Dynamos shall now begin their search for Zambrotta’s replacement only after the mutual termination of the contract,” the reported quoted an official from the team as saying.

Jiangsu Suning, the club Zambrotta is expected to join, is placed 15th on the Chinese Super League table. They were eliminated by Shanghai SIPG in the first knockout stage of the AFC Champions League last month. He is expected to join as an assistant coach under Fabio Capello.

