Ghana to dissolve football association over bribery allegations

President of Ghana Football Association Kwasi Nyantakyi attends a World Cup trophy tour in Accra, Ghana. (AP File) President of Ghana Football Association Kwasi Nyantakyi attends a World Cup trophy tour in Accra, Ghana. (AP File)

Ghana has decided to dissolve its national football association a day after officials, including the body’s president, were shown in a documentary taking kickbacks, the information minister said on Thursday. The two-hour documentary, “When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm” by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was provided to the authorities last month before being screened in public for the first time on Wednesday.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The GFA said it would cooperate with any investigation. Nyantakyi, who is also a member of the FIFA Council, the world football body’s legislative organ, was filmed in a hotel room taking a $65,000 bribe from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.

Information Minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said in a statement that the government was shocked and outraged at the contents of the documentary and would refer the alleged culprits to the police for investigation. “Having regard to the widespread nature of the apparent rot involving top GFA officials, NSA (National Sports Authority) officials, match commissioners, football administrators and referees, Government has decided to take immediate steps to have the GFA dissolved,” he said.

He said the government would soon announce provisional measures to govern football activities until a new association could be formed.

