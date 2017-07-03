Germany’s young guns beat wasteful Chile, win maiden Confederations Cup title

Germany had rested most of their stars in the tournament. (Source: AP) Germany had rested most of their stars in the tournament. (Source: AP)

Chile had conceded just one goal in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and tournament before the final. That was against Germany and Lars Stindl was the goalscorer. The scoreline at the end of that match was 1-1. They then conceded in the final of the tournament and that was against the same opposition and the goalscorer had the same name on the back of his shirt. Only this time, the scoreline read 1-0 in favour of Germany.

The first half was one defined by contradictions. Chile were the oldest side in the tournament and they were facing the youngest team this season. The experience seemed to carry weight as the South Americans started the match by pretty much putting their feet on the throats of their opposition. They hogged possession and made it look impossible for Germany to get out of their own half in the first 10 minutes. For a moment, it looked like the criticism that Joachim Loew received to travel to Russia without the likes of Marco Reus, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Mats Hummels, Jermoe Boateng and Manuel Neuer may just be unearthed after it had been burried by his young team when they stormed into the final by beating Mexico 4-1.

But then, Chile’s urgency in the midfield to put the ball forward was balanced out by their inability to put it beyond Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and into goal. Germany slowly started making forward runs of their own and it is then that Chile’s defensive lapses started coming to light. On one such occasion, Timo Werner stole the ball from Marcelo Dias just inside the penalty area. Claudio Bravo came off his line and spread himself in front of the young German and the latter passed the ball to Lars Stindl who only had an empty net to put the ball into.

