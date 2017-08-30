Only in Express

Germany’s Sami Khedira doubtful for World Cup qualifiers

Joachim Loew is already without winger Serge Gnabry, who left the team hotel on Tuesday with an ankle injury. Germany, who top Group C, take on the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday before hosting Norway in Stuttgart three days later.

By: Reuters | Berlin | Published:August 30, 2017 6:26 pm
Germany, Sami Khedira, World Cup qualifiers, Czech Republic Sami Khedira missed the world champions’ morning training session and will undergo medical checks on Wednesday. (Source: File)
Top News

Germany midfielder Sami Khedira is a doubt for their World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Norway, the team said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old missed the world champions’ morning training session and will undergo medical checks on Wednesday after complaining about pain in his knee.

“We will have to wait until after the medical examinations later today,” a team spokesman said. The Juventus player was not part of Germany’s Confederations Cup-winning team in July, having been rested by coach Joachim Loew ahead of next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Loew is already without winger Serge Gnabry, who left the team hotel on Tuesday with an ankle injury. Germany, who top Group C, take on the Czechs in Prague on Friday before hosting Norway in Stuttgart three days later.

They have a maximum 18 points from six games, five ahead of second-placed Northern Ireland and nine in front of the third-placed Czechs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Zone A - Match 52
FT
Zone A - Match 52
Aug 30, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 53
Aug 31, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 54

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 