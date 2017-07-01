Germany vs Chile Live Online Streaming Confederations Cup final: When and where to watch the hockey match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Germany face a Chilean side who are eyeing a third trophy in as many years. Germany face a Chilean side who are eyeing a third trophy in as many years.

It is the youth of Germany against the experience of Chile in the 2017 Confederations Cup final. If the Germans’ performance in the tournament is anything to go by, Joachim Loew is going to have a selection headache of gargantuan proportions. Germany came into the tournament without most of their regulars being left out. It was a team that was led by Julian Draxler who himself turns 24 this September and Germany’s sweeper keeper Manuel Neuer’s place between the sticks was taken by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Kevin Trapp. Even then, they managed to defeat a resilient Mexican side 4-1 to reach the final. The likes of Timo Werner and Leon Goretzka have led the goalscoring charts of the tournament.

They face a Chilean side who are eyeing a third trophy in as many years.

When is the Confederations Cup final between Germany and Chile?

The Confederations Cup final between Germany and Chile will be played on July 2, 2017.

What time is the Confederations Cup final between Germany and Chile?

The final will be played at 11:30 PM (Sunday night). For anything and everything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the Confederations Cup final between Germany and Chile?

The match will be broadcasted live on Ten 1, Ten2 and Sony ESPN HD.

Where is the Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany being played?

The match will be played at Russia’s St. Petersburg stadium. The stadium is home to four-time Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg. The Confederations Cup is a predecessor to the FIFA World Cup that will be hosted by Russia in 2018.

How do I follow the Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany live?

The Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany can be live streamed on the website of Ten Sports or Sony Liv. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

