Germany showed their single-minded determination, says Joachim Loew

Germany coach Joachim Loew lauded his young team on their ‘impressive’ win against Copa America champions Chile 1-0 in the Confederations Cup final on Sunday. Lars Stindl hit the first-half winner, helping Germany in their first title win of the tournament.

After the final, Loew, who was soaked in beer, said that he was immensely proud of his side that has been together for three-and-a-half weeks. "I am immensely proud of this team, we have only been together for three-and-a-half weeks," he said.

However, he said that the focus remains the World Cup next year. “Despite our success here and with the juniors in Poland, we’ll still have to reconfirm our victories next year, but the job starts now, the work is just beginning,” said Loew.

“The young ones are only just coming up, this is the first tournament for many of these players. They have done well, but staying at the top is another matter and we will have to work hard to defend our title next year.”

Talking about the thrilling match, the coach said, “The team had to fight back, the Chileans are very robust and things were heating up in the second half, we were fighting for every metre to defend our lead.”

Praising his young team, he said, “It was a magic match for our young players, they haven’t had much experience, but they showed their single-minded determination, which was quite impressive.”

Loew also spoke on the much-talked about VAR that was used for the first time in the tournament. “I didn’t see it from where I was standing, but the VAR was consulted and I saw the reply. It could have been worthy of a red card and I think if a referee sees something like that, he could and should have dismissed him.”

