  Germany federation head Reinhard Grindel calls for tighter ticket controls

Germany federation head Reinhard Grindel calls for tighter ticket controls

Reinhard Grindel was scathing in his criticism of a group of about 200 German supporters who chanted the slogans during Friday's 2-1 win over the Czech Republic. They also verbally abused Germany striker Timo Werner.

By: AP | Berlin | Published:September 4, 2017 6:30 pm
Reinhard Grindel, World Cup qualifier, Oliver Bierhoff, Timo Werner Reinhard Grindel wants European associations to work closer together to combat hooligan behavior. (Source: File)
German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel wants European associations to work closer together to combat hooligan behavior after fans chanted Nazi slogans during a World Cup qualifier in Prague.

Grindel tells Kicker magazine “we need to discuss the issue of ticket distribution together with the European associations and find ways to ensure more control throughout Europe.”



Team manager Oliver Bierhoff said the supporters did not get their tickets through the federation’s official channels, and Grindel has suggested that problems involving unruly fans can occur when tickets are allowed on sale on the open market.

