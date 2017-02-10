German FA want Borussia Dortmund south stand banned, fine

German FA have demanded a one-match ban for Dortmund fans from south stand and a 100,000 euro fine. (Source: Reuters) German FA have demanded a one-match ban for Dortmund fans from south stand and a 100,000 euro fine. (Source: Reuters)

The German football association (DFB) on Friday demanded a one-match ban for Borussia Dortmund fans from their south stand and a 100,000 euro fine after crowd trouble in several games including last week’s win over RB Leipzig.

The DFB’s control committee said it had proposed the stand closure and fine given that Dortmund were repeat offenders and had received a suspended sentence last July for similar problems.

Fans last week unfurled banners attacking Leipzig, owned by energy drink makers Red Bull, as well as their sports director Ralf Rangnick and Red Bull owner Dieter Mateschitz.

“Slaughter the bulls,” read one, “Beer instead of soda” read another in reference to Leipzig’s owner.

Dortmund fans lit flares during the game, while outside the 80,000-seat stadium some fans attacked arriving Leipzig supporters. They had also caused trouble in three other matches this season, the DFB said.

Dortmund won the Leipzig game, but club bosses repeatedly apologised to Leipzig for their fans’ behaviour.

“Such a defamation of individuals or clubs by using banners and chants is unacceptable and needs to be sanctioned,” said Anton Nachreiner, head of the DFB committee. “The same goes for the flares,” he said.

The south stand, nicknamed the “Yellow Wall”, is the largest standing stand in Europe with a 25,000 capacity.

Dortmund have until Monday to either accept the proposal or reject it in which case the decision will be taken by FA’s sports court.