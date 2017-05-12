Latest News
German and Slovenian referees to officiate Champions League and Europa League finals

Felix Brych will be the ninth German to referee a European Cup or Champions League final in the competition's 62-year history.

Felix Brych (R) has officiated at the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 European Championships.

German referee Felix Brych has been picked to work the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid. UEFA announced its choice Friday for the game in Cardiff, Wales, on June 3.

UEFA also named Damir Skomina of Slovenia to referee the Europa League final between Ajax and Manchester United. That game will be played May 24 in Stockholm.

Brych, a 41-year-old lawyer, refereed at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championship.

It is his second European final duty, after handling Sevilla’s 2014 Europa League title win over Benfica in a penalty shootout.

Brych will be the ninth German to referee a European Cup or Champions League final in the competition’s 62-year history.

Skomina finally gets a UEFA club final after working six semifinals in the Champions League or Europa league since 2012.

The 40-year-old Slovene also refereed at Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

