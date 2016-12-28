Gerardo Infantino hopes for video replays in 2018 FIFA World Cup

Gerardo Infantino said that the video replay tests were very positive. (Source: Reuters) Gerardo Infantino said that the video replay tests were very positive. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA president Gerardo Infantino batted for the use of video replays in the 2018 World Cup to be held in Russia. Infantino said that the video replay tests run at the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup were “very positive” and “in the right direction.”

Infantino also expressed his desire for an expanded World Cup format and further stated that a 40 or 48-team World Cup is still in consideration. “Football federations are overwhelmingly in favour for expanding the World Cup,” he said.

Most of those sceptical of an expanded World Cup were doubtful of the increased time that it will take for the tournament to complte and the physical toll it will take on the players. Infantino stated that the proposed 48-team tournament will be completed in the same period as the 32-team tournament.

Infantino’s proposal for a 48-team World Cup with 32-team opening playoff round had failed to persuade Fifa members and commercial partners. He will now submit his latest proposal at a Fifa Council meeting in Zurich on January 9-10, with the changes due to start at the 2026 tournament.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd