Gerard Pique keen on Pep Guardiola reunion in Champions League final

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says his former boss Pep Guardiola is achieving “amazing” things at Manchester City and would like the two sides to meet in the Champions League final. Guardiola, who won 14 titles in four seasons at Barcelona, has led City on a 15-game Premier League winning streak and opened up an 11-point gap at the top, as well as reaching the Champions League last 16 as group winners.

“They are playing great football, they are strong favourites to win the Premier League. I hope they win the Cup as well and if we can play them in the Champions League final that would be good,” Pique told The Telegraph. “What he is doing at City this year is amazing. He is breaking all the records.” The Spain international attributed City’s trophy-less campaign in Guardiola’s debut season to the players taking tine to adjust to the Spaniard’s tactics.

“For me, he is one of the best coaches in the world,” the 30-year-old said. “When I worked with him for four years at Barcelona we won most of the titles playing different football, a new football that right now every team wants to play: having the ball and controlling the possession.

“If you have the ball you control the game.” Barcelona face Chelsea while City are set to take on FC Basel in the Champions League last 16 in February.

