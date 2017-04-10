Latest News

Genoa fire Andrea Mandorlini after just six games in charge

Andrea Mandorlini was dismissed after his side lost their last four games without scoring.

April 10, 2017
The Croatian was initially appointed in June after winning promotion from Serie B with modest Crotone last season.

Genoa fired coach Andrea Mandorlini after just six games on Monday, the struggling Serie A side opting to rehire his predecessor Ivan Juric, who was sacked by the club in February.

Mandorlini was dismissed after his side lost their last four games without scoring. That run included a 5-0 home defeat to Atalanta on April 2, followed by a 3-0 loss at Udinese on Sunday that left them mired in 16th place in the 20-team table.

“Genoa Cricket and Football Club announces that coach Andrea Mandorlini has been relieved of his duties along with his closest assistants,” the club said in a statement, before announcing that Juric was returning to his former role.

The Croatian was initially appointed in June after winning promotion from Serie B with modest Crotone last season but dismissed on Feb. 19 following a 5-0 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Pescara.

Genoa made a promising start to the season, beating AC Milan 3-0 and leaders Juventus 3-1 at home but have fallen away badly since selling midfielder Tomas Rincon to Juve in the January transfer window.

The team’s home games have been marked by fan protests, with supporters turning their backs to the pitch during the second half of the Atalanta loss.

Club president Enrico Preziosi, the head of Italy’s largest toy manufacturer, said last month that he intended to sell Genoa after more than 14 years at the helm.

Mandorlini is the 11th coach to leave a Serie A club since the start of July.

Marcelo Bielsa had the shortest stint, quitting Lazio after just two days and without taking charge of a match, while Palermo have been the most prolific club, changing coaches three times.

