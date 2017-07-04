Gary Lineker matches Hector Bellerin’s donation to Grenfell Tower victims

British officials have ordered an immediate examination into the burnt Grenfell Tower apartment building. (Source: AP) British officials have ordered an immediate examination into the burnt Grenfell Tower apartment building. (Source: AP)

Many people have offered to help the victims of Grenfell Tower fire after the tragedy which has reportedly claimed more than 80 lives. Former England footballer Gary Lineker said that he would donate £19k to the British Red Cross to help the Grenfell Tower victims.

Lineker wrote on his Twitter account that he will match the amount being donated by Spanish defender Hector Bellerin, who said he would donate £50 for every minute he played at U21Euro to the British Red Cross. “I promised to donate £50 for every minute I played at #U21Euro. I will be donating to @BritishRedcross. Please support in any way you can,” Bellarin wrote.

Getting inspired from the 22-year-old, Lineker wrote that he would match the amount and make the same donation. Bellerin wrote, “The more we can all pull together, the greater the impact! Thank you @GaryLineker:”

I promised to donate £50 for every minute I played at #U21Euro. I will be donating to @BritishRedcross. Please support in any way you can 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OX6kVTFKY4 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) 2 July 2017

Well played. Muy bien hecho. http://t.co/ohXQTyZdOV — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 3 July 2017

Wow, thank you so much for your support. We really appreciate it. — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) 3 July 2017

The British police have confirmed the death of 80 people so far who are either dead or missing. The fire broke on the fourth floor of the building, that engulfed the complete apartment block. The death toll is expected to rise, with many victims missing.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced an inquiry into the blaze while checks are being carried out on tower blocks across the country.

