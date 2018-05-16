Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Gareth Southgate selects youthful England squad for World Cup

By: Reuters | Published: May 16, 2018 7:26:33 pm
England manager Gareth Southgate named a youthful 23-man World Cup squad on Wednesday with several notable absentees.

Experienced goalkeeper Joe Hart was left out of the squad for Russia, as was Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere who between them have been capped more than 100 times.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford, one of three keepers selected, is expected to start in goal in England’s opening match against Tunisia on June 18.

Liverpool’s uncapped 19-year-old right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest member of the squad after being given a surprise call-up, while Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, on loan at Crystal Palace, is also included.

Southgate opted to name his final 23-man squad rather than a larger provisional one, as is usually the case, although he has put five players on a standby list.

England play friendlies against Nigeria and Costa Rica on June 2 and June 7 before leaving for Russia five days later.

Squad:
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Phil Jones (Manchester Utd), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Ashley Young (Manchester Utd), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester Utd), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester Utd), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

