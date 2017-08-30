Gareth Bale makes young fan’s day during Wales training session; watch video

Wales’ Gareth Bale during training. (Source: Reuters) Wales’ Gareth Bale during training. (Source: Reuters)

Gareth Bale, who seemed to be in high spirits at the latest training session of Wales ahead of their World Cup qualifier match against Austria, made a young fan’s day who couldn’t believe that it was actually the Real Madrid star standing in front of him.

In the video posted by the official account of Wales, the mesmerised fan, who kept jumping out of excitement, asked the striker if he was actually Gareth Bale, to which the forward nodded. The kid then told him that he is his favourite player in the world and requested for pictures.

Before leaving, Bale offered to give the fan his jersey before signing it. The Welsh player looked in a lively mood as he was seen joking around with teammates. Bale also tried his hand at some basketball during the training, livening up a dreary training day.

Wales are currently level on points with Austrlia at third position in qualifying Group D, having drawn their last five matches. They are behind Serbia and Republic of Ireland and desperately require a win when they face Austria on Sunday.

