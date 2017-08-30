Only in Express
  • Gareth Bale makes young fan’s day during Wales training session; watch video

Gareth Bale makes young fan’s day during Wales training session; watch video

The mesmerised fan, who kept jumping out of excitement, asked the striker if he was actually Gareth Bale, to which the forward nodded. The kid then told him that he is his favourite player in the world and requested for pictures.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 30, 2017 5:04 pm
gareth bale, bale, wales vs austria, gareth bale fans, world cup qualifier, football, sports news, indian express Wales’ Gareth Bale during training. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Gareth Bale, who seemed to be in high spirits at the latest training session of Wales ahead of their World Cup qualifier match against Austria, made a young fan’s day who couldn’t believe that it was actually the Real Madrid star standing in front of him.

In the video posted by the official account of Wales, the mesmerised fan, who kept jumping out of excitement, asked the striker if he was actually Gareth Bale, to which the forward nodded. The kid then told him that he is his favourite player in the world and requested for pictures.

Before leaving, Bale offered to give the fan his jersey before signing it. The Welsh player looked in a lively mood as he was seen joking around with teammates. Bale also tried his hand at some basketball during the training, livening up a dreary training day.

Wales are currently level on points with Austrlia at third position in qualifying Group D, having drawn their last five matches. They are behind Serbia and Republic of Ireland and desperately require a win when they face Austria on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Zone A - Match 52
FT
Zone A - Match 52
Aug 30, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 53
Aug 31, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 54

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 