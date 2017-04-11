Latest News

Gareth Bale backs Chris Coleman to lead Wales to 2018 World Cup

Wales' hopes of qualifying for 2018 World Cup hang in the balance after a run of four consecutive draws.

By: Reuters | Published:April 11, 2017 6:33 pm
2018 world cup, world cup, football world cup, world cup 2018, wales, wales football, gareth bale, bale, chris coleman, coleman, football news, football, indian express Gareth Bale said Wales had to move on from their Euro 2016 campaign. (Source: AP)

Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.

Wales’ hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia hang in the balance after a run of four consecutive draws left them third in Group D, four points adrift of Serbia and Republic of Ireland with five games left.

Only the nine group winners qualify automatically for the World Cup while the eight best runners-up will advance to a round of playoffs for the remaining four berths in Russia. Bale said he wanted Coleman to remain in charge and help steer the side to Russia.

“What he has done for the team and Welsh football has been amazing,” Bale told the Daily Telegraph. Qualification could have gone better but we’re going to do everything we can to get there. It won’t be easy and there’s a lot we have to do in the group now but Chris is the man who can keep us focused and positive and show us how to get the results we need.”

Bale also said Wales had to move on from their Euro 2016 campaign, where they reached the semi-finals, and focus on World Cup qualification.

“We don’t want to keep on looking back at the Euros. For everyone it was incredible to be a part of that and we all want that again,” the Real Madrid winger added.

“It would mean everything to reach Russia — we’ve only reached one World Cup finals before and that was back in the 1950s.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

9th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 11, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot