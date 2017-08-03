From Neymar to Cristiano Ronaldo: Most expensive players in football history

It also shows that the big clubs in Europe are not shy from spending big money to secure bright talent. It also shows that the big clubs in Europe are not shy from spending big money to secure bright talent.

With Barcelona striker Neymar making a £198m switch to Paris Saint-Germain it is yet another moment of transfer records getting shattered. However, if we take a deeper look at the eight most expensive transfers it can be observed that clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea have dominated the transfer market in the past few years. While Madrid features the most number of players, others are not far behind. It also shows that the big clubs in Europe are not shy from spending big money to secure bright talent.

Just a year after Manchester United broke the bank to resign Paul Pogba from Juventus, PSG is all set to take up the mantle of the club that has had to cough up the most amount of money in history to sign a single player. As per the latest reports, Brazilian star Neymar is all set to make the switch from Barcelona in a move that may make the latter richer by at least 190 million pounds. Football transfers have always been expensive affairs but, in the past few years, we have seen these transactions involving utterly ridiculous amounts of money. Let’s take a look at the top 10 most expensive players in football, for now.

Paul Pogba

France midfielder Paul Pogba rejoined Manchester United from Serie A club Juventus on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further one year. The Old Trafford club splashed out a world record fee of 89 million pounds (€105 million).Pogba was United’s fourth and the last signing in the 2016-17 season. Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were the other three players to join United that season.

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid managed to convince Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur to sell Gareth Bale. Bale’s signing, which was €100.8 million, surpassed Madrid’s previous record of €94 million when they bought Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in 2009. Bale had signed a six-year deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid from Premier League club Manchester United was finalised after then manager Sir Alex Ferguson agreed to sell the Portuguese winger. He then joined the Spanish giants for a whopping amount of €94 million. Ronaldo had signed a six-year contract.

Gonzalo Higuain

Juventus completed the signing of Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli after accepting his €90 million release clause in, making it the most expensive transfer in the history of Italian football.Criticised for his move from Napoli to Juventus, Napoli signed a five-year deal.

Neymar

Barcelona completed Neymar’s move from Santos for €86.2 million. After clearing the medical tests, the Brazilian striker had signed a five-year deal.

Lukaku

Premier League club Manchester United signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League season. The Everton striker signed a five-year contract with the Old Trafford club. The Belgian joined the Red Devils for an amount of €84.8 million.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez joined Barcelona after Liverpool agreed to sell the striker for a fee amount of €82.3 million. The Uruguayan signed a five-year deal with the Spanish club.

James Rodriguez

Real Madrid signed Colombia forward James Rodriguez for an amount of €82.3 million. Highest scorer of 2014 World Cup, Rodriguez signed a six-year deal with the Spanish giants.

