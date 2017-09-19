Only in Express
  • From Gareth Bale’s top speed strike to Edinson Cavani’s flying header, watch five best goals of the week

From Gareth Bale’s top speed strike to Edinson Cavani’s flying header, watch five best goals of the week

Gareth Bale, Lionel Messi, Edinson Cavani, Son Heung-min and Antonio Valencia feature in the goals of the week from this week's club games in Champions League and domestic leagues. Watch top five goals of the week here.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 19, 2017 12:33 am
Gareth Bale, Lionel Messi, Edinson Cavani, Son Heung-min, Antonio Valencia, top goals, goals of the week, top goals of week, football, sports news, indian express Top goals of the week from Edinson Cavani’s flying header to Gareth Bale strike.
Related News

It was an action filled football week that saw the start of Champions League campaign, which remained a one-sided affair in almost all the matches. Other than Champions League, Manchester City climbed to Premier League first spot with city rivals United trailing by a point on the second position. Real Madrid improved their play with a powerful game against Real Sociedad in the weekend to increase pressure on league toppers Barcelona, who still lead their rivals by four points. In the French league, PSG remain at the top with 18 points, while Napoli, Juventus and Inter Milan lead the charts with equal points in Serie A.

Here are the best goals from the action-packed week:

Gareth Bale for Real Madrid

With Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and Karim Benzema injured, Gareth Bale sped down the pitch to reach Isco’s long pass behind the last defender and then finished with a classy chip to beat goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and shut his critics up.

Antonio Valencia for Manchester United

Just four minutes into the game, Antonio Valencia opened Manchester United’s scoring line with a screamer. The Old Trafford side seemed to take it easy after Valencia’s shot as there was no goal for another 70 minutes from either of the sides.

Lionel Messi for Barcelona

If there was one record that Lionel Messi was famous for not achieving (other than getting International glory), it was scoring against Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon, which the Barcelona striker did during their Champions League opening game on Wednesday. And the record he broke in style – by scoring twice against the Italian in the same game.

Son Heung-min for Tottenham Hotspur

Just five minutes into their first group match against Borussia Dortmund, Son Heung-Min scored a truly stunning solo goal to give Spurs a lead at Wembley. Off the counter-attack, Son went at it alone down the left flank, cutting inside then back outside and then smashing a perfect shot into the back of the net.

Edinson Cavani for Paris Saint Germain

Edinson Cavani outshone Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during their UEFA Champions League debut for PSG against Celtic on Tuesday. It was a brilliant flying header from Cavani, who helped his side beat Celtic 5-0.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 17, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
37
Zone B - Match 83
FT
37
Match Tied
Sep 19, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone A - match 84
Sep 19, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 85

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 