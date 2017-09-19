From Gareth Bale’s top speed strike to Edinson Cavani’s flying header, watch five best goals of the week

Top goals of the week from Edinson Cavani’s flying header to Gareth Bale strike. Top goals of the week from Edinson Cavani’s flying header to Gareth Bale strike.

It was an action filled football week that saw the start of Champions League campaign, which remained a one-sided affair in almost all the matches. Other than Champions League, Manchester City climbed to Premier League first spot with city rivals United trailing by a point on the second position. Real Madrid improved their play with a powerful game against Real Sociedad in the weekend to increase pressure on league toppers Barcelona, who still lead their rivals by four points. In the French league, PSG remain at the top with 18 points, while Napoli, Juventus and Inter Milan lead the charts with equal points in Serie A.

Here are the best goals from the action-packed week:

Gareth Bale for Real Madrid

A beautiful long ball from Isco and Bale with a stunning solo run and goal ???? I can’t get over of this!!! pic.twitter.com/DGATupPExp — 22 (@nancymadrisco) 18 September 2017

With Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and Karim Benzema injured, Gareth Bale sped down the pitch to reach Isco’s long pass behind the last defender and then finished with a classy chip to beat goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and shut his critics up.

Antonio Valencia for Manchester United

Fans view of Valencia’s goal vs Everton #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3q9pQt8VWu — Devils Latest (@Devils_Latest) 17 September 2017

Just four minutes into the game, Antonio Valencia opened Manchester United’s scoring line with a screamer. The Old Trafford side seemed to take it easy after Valencia’s shot as there was no goal for another 70 minutes from either of the sides.

Lionel Messi for Barcelona

If there was one record that Lionel Messi was famous for not achieving (other than getting International glory), it was scoring against Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon, which the Barcelona striker did during their Champions League opening game on Wednesday. And the record he broke in style – by scoring twice against the Italian in the same game.

Son Heung-min for Tottenham Hotspur

Just five minutes into their first group match against Borussia Dortmund, Son Heung-Min scored a truly stunning solo goal to give Spurs a lead at Wembley. Off the counter-attack, Son went at it alone down the left flank, cutting inside then back outside and then smashing a perfect shot into the back of the net.

Edinson Cavani for Paris Saint Germain

What a goal from Cavani! pic.twitter.com/6rbKYr7WZ9 — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) 12 September 2017

Edinson Cavani outshone Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during their UEFA Champions League debut for PSG against Celtic on Tuesday. It was a brilliant flying header from Cavani, who helped his side beat Celtic 5-0.

