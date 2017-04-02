Menu
French League to look into Paris St Germain fans’ behaviour after Cup final

Pictures of the Parc OL stadium showed that seats had been ripped up and the LFP blamed the PSG supporters.

By: Reuters | Paris | Published:April 2, 2017 7:16 pm
PSG won the game 4-1 to clinch their fourth successive League Cup title. (Source: Reuters)

Paris St Germain could face sanctions after the French League (LFP) said that its disciplinary commission would study damage caused by their fans at Saturday’s League Cup final against Monaco in Lyon.

“The LFP firmly condemns the behaviour of a section of the PSG fans at Parc OL,” the LFP said in a statement on Sunday.

PSG won the game 4-1 to clinch their fourth successive League Cup title.

“As soon as next Thursday, the LFP’s disciplicary commission will look into the case,” the statement added.

