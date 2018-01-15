Latest News

French federation suspends referee who kicked Nantes player

Referee Tony Chapron was suspended on Monday after the official kicked a player during a league match.

By: AP | Updated: January 15, 2018 9:08 pm
French referee kicks player The French football federation has suspended Chapron until further notice. (Source: AP)
The French soccer federation suspended referee Tony Chapron until further notice on Monday after the official kicked a player during a league match.

The federation said Chapron will be summoned by French league officials to a disciplinary hearing following Sunday’s incident, when he kicked Nantes defender Diego Carlos before sending him off.

Chapron, who was to referee again on Wednesday when Angers faces Troyes, has also been removed from the game.

The bizarre incident happened near the end of Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 win at Nantes. Carlos was running behind Chapron near the halfway line, and trying to catch up with play, when he inadvertently clipped the referee’s heels.

Chapron rolled forward onto the turf then swiped his right leg at Carlos after tumbling. Chapron eventually got up and showed Carlos a second yellow card.

According to the FFF, Chapron has acknowledged that Carlos inadvertently knocked him over and will provide further details in a report to be submitted to the French league’s disciplinary committee.

