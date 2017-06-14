French fans pay tribute to Manchester, London attack victims during friendly against England, watch video

English and French players stood together during a minute of silence for the victims of the recent attacks in Manchester and London. (Source: AP) English and French players stood together during a minute of silence for the victims of the recent attacks in Manchester and London. (Source: AP)

French fans paid tribute to the victims of Manchester and London during the International friendly match between France and England on Tuesday.

The song by famous English band Oasis “Don’t Look Back in Anger” echoed in the Stade de France stadium, which was in the colours of red and white, when both the European teams walked out to play.

Fans held placards to form a giant England flag to show solidarity after the attacks in England left multiple dead two weeks back.

While footballers and clubs expressed their condolences to the victims after the attack, English and French fans came together during the friendly to pay tribute on Wednesday.

A minute’s silence was observed after the team players formed a circle at the centre of the pitch at the start of the game.

Around 30 people have been killed in the attacks in London and Manchester.

A suicide bombing at the end of pop singer Ariana Grande’s concert claimed 22 lives including that of children, laving around 60 injured. ISIS later claimed the responsibility for the attack.

A week later men in a van mowed down civilians on London Bridge and later used knives to kill seven people in a busy area of London.

