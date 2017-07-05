Freiburg secure Philipp Lienhart on loan from Real Madrid second team

Freiburg secures Austria Under-21 captain Philipp Lienhart on loan from Real Madrid Castilla. (Source: Twitter) Freiburg secures Austria Under-21 captain Philipp Lienhart on loan from Real Madrid Castilla. (Source: Twitter)

Promoted Bundesliga team Freiburg secured Austria Under-21 captain Philipp Lienhart on loan from Real Madrid’s second team on Wednesday.

Freiburg said it had the option to make the deal for the 20-year-old defender permanent at the end of next season.

“Philipp is a young and developing central defender whose focused and clear way of playing was known to us from the Austrian national youth sides,” Freiburg sporting director Klemens Hartenbach said. Lienhart came through the ranks at Rapid Vienna before joining Real Madrid’s youth.

Lienhart came through the ranks at Rapid Vienna before joining Real Madrid’s youth setup, initially on loan in 2014. The Spanish club made his move permanent a year later. Lienhart made his debut for the senior side as a 19-year-old in December 2015 but played primarily for the second team, Real Madrid Castilla.

Also Wednesday, Hertha Berlin midfielder Alexander Baumjohann joined Brazilian side Coritiba. The 30-year-old’s wife is Brazilian.

Hoffenheim defender Benedikt Gimber joined second-division Jahn Regensburg on loan for the upcoming season. The Germany Under-20 defender has a contract to 2020 with Hoffenheim. Augsburg signed Austrian midfielder Michael Gregoritsch and Venezuelan forward Sergio Cordova from Hamburger SV and Caracas FC, respectively, late on Tuesday.

Also, Eintracht Frankfurt gave 18-year-old Cameroon forward Nelson Mandela Mbouhom a two-year contract to reward his progression through the club’s youth sides. Mbouhom joined Frankfurt’s Under-15s from Barcelona in 2013.

