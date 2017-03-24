Franz Beckenbauer quizzed by Swiss prosecutors in corruption probe

Franz Beckenbauer headed the World Cup 2006 bid. (Source: AP File) Franz Beckenbauer headed the World Cup 2006 bid. (Source: AP File)

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer appeared before Swiss prosecutors as part of a corruption probe into the awarding of the 2006 World Cup to Germany. “Today (Thursday) I was interviewed as part of a long scheduled hearing by the Swiss federal prosecutor and I answered his questions,” the former chairman of Germany’s 2006 bid committee said.

“Out of respect for the very correct federal prosecutor’s office, and also at his request, I will not speak any more about this case,” added Beckenbauer.

The Swiss investigation is focusing on a payment of 6.7 million euros made by the German Football Federation (DFB) to world football’s governing body FIFA in 2005. Beckenbauer, 71, who won World Cup titles for West Germany as a player and a coach, headed the 2006 bid and has admitted making mistakes, but denied any wrongdoing over the tournament.

