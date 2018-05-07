Frank Ribery signs Bayern Munich contract extension

Ribery has scored 80 goals in 247 league appearances for Bayern since moving from Olympique de Marseille in 2007. (Source: Reuters) Ribery has scored 80 goals in 247 league appearances for Bayern since moving from Olympique de Marseille in 2007. (Source: Reuters)

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has signed a one-year contract extension until the end of next season, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The 35-year-old Frenchman, who was out of contract at the end of the season, scored five goals in 19 appearances to win his eighth Bundesliga title with Bayern.

“We’re very pleased that Franck is staying with us,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

“Franck has once again proven, in the Bundesliga as well as the Champions League and DFB Cup, what excellent performances he’s capable of and the great quality he possesses. As well as that, he’s one of our fan favourites.”

Ribery has scored 80 goals in 247 league appearances for Bayern since moving from Olympique de Marseille in 2007.

“I’m very happy that I’ll get to play for this great club for another year,” he said.

“Munich has long since become home for me and my family and I’m therefore very proud that I’ll be able to wear the FC Bayern shirt again next season.”

