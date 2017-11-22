Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and co. play cricket in TV studio, watch video

All of them except Gary Lineker are used to facing each other on the football pitch. (Source: BT Sport Twitter) All of them except Gary Lineker are used to facing each other on the football pitch. (Source: BT Sport Twitter)

The Ashes is regarded as among the most important of events in the sporting calendar for England and Australia. It has also produced some of the most enthralling Test matches of all time. Naturally, the buildup to an Ashes series, while not comparable to the actual on-field action, tends to be quite interesting on its own and one that draws in individuals from other sports too.

A proof of that can be seen in a video that was tweeted out by BT Sport, the official broadcaster for the Ashes in England. It is also the channel that broadcasts UEFA Champions League matches in the country and so the football pundits took up the bat and ball instead of the football that they all are known best for. The pundits were England greats Gary Lineker, who is the host of the match-day show for Champions League matches, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard. Lineker is the senior in the group, having retired in 1994, the time when the rest were still in the youth squads of their respective clubs.

6️⃣ Gerrard

🦆 @GaryLineker

👆 Lampard

👐 @rioferdy5

🏏 Scholes#Ashes fever is taking over our UCL studio. 📺 BT Sport 1 HD, Weds, 11pm pic.twitter.com/JvuisWaP7O — BT Sport (@btsport) 21 November 2017

But the rest are used to facing each other as they all played for rival clubs like Manchester United (Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes), Chelsea (Frank Lampard) and Liverpool (Steven Gerrard). They have also been England team mates at one point. The Ashes starts on November 23, 2017 with the first Test being played at the Gabba.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd