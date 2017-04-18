Latest News

Frank Lampard lauds John Terry as greatest Premier League defender

John Terry has started only four league games this season under manager Antonio Conte as Chelsea lead the table, four points clear with six games to play.

By: Reuters | Updated: April 18, 2017 3:08 pm
Frank Lampard, John Terry, Leicester City, Atletico Madrid, Leicester City vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League, Champions League quarterfinals, UEFA Champions League, Indian Express Frank Lampard has hailed John Terry as the Premier League’s greatest ever defender (Source: Reuters)

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has hailed John Terry as the Premier League’s greatest ever defender after the club announced their captain will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old former England international, who made his Chelsea debut in 1998, played more than 700 games for the club and has been their most successful captain.

He won the 2012 Champions League, four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups and the Europa League with Chelsea.

Lampard, who was capped 106 times for England, is Chelsea’s all-time top goalscorer with 211 goals in over 400 appearances in all competitions.

“The last man standing of an incredible era for @chelseafc,” Lampard wrote on his instagram account. “What a pleasure to play with the greatest defender in the @premierleague history.

“He led the club both on and off the pitch from the moment he made his debut.

“He set standards for everyone, whether it was demanding excellence in training, fighting for every win or respecting how fortunate we were to play for such a great club.”

Terry has started only four league games this season under manager Antonio Conte as the London outfit lead the league standings, four points clear with six games to play.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune