Frank De Boer sacked: Third shortest managerial stint in Premier League with four league matches

On Monday, Crystal Palace sacked their manager Frank De Boer after just five matches to spend the third shortest period as manager in the Premier League (77 days). The club suffered the worst start to an English top flight season for nearly 100 years. The last English top flight club to lose their first four games without finding the net was Preston North End in 1924.

But he has not had the shortest stint as manager of a football club. There have been managers in the past who can make De Boer’s stint look less miserable. Here are the top five shortest managerial terms around the world:

Leroy Rosenior – Torquay (10 minutes, 2007)

English football coach and former footballer Leroy Rosenior experienced the shortest managerial reign in English football history after being sacked by Torquay just ten minutes after taking the job. Why? Because the club got sold to a consortium and the first act of the new owners was to relieve him of his duties.

Dave Bassett – Crystal Palace (4 days, 1984)

Former Crystal Palace manager Dave Bassett had a stint of just four days with the club after signing the contract at Selhurst Park. He decided in the short span that it was not something he wanted to do and left the club.

Martin Ling – Cambridge United (9 days, 2009)

Martin Ling cited “irreconcilable differences” with Cambridge United chairman George Rolls in 2009. He had said after quitting, “I’ve been in the game 27 years and I wouldn’t have walked away from a commitment if I didn’t think it was right. Everyone knows what has gone on. The situation is right now and I’m sitting here today to move it forward and put a line under things.”

Paul Hart – QPR (28 days, 2010)

Paul Hart, who was in charge of the club for only five games, claimed that he was “very unhappy with certain situations” at Queens Park Rangers that forced him to resign as manager.

Steve Coppell – Manchester City (33 days, 1996)

Steve Coppell left Manchester City citing stress as the reason, leaving the job in just 33 days and a total of 6 games. To this day Coppell holds the shortest spell in charge by any City manager. “I’m not ashamed to admit that I have suffered for some time from huge pressure I have imposed upon myself, and since my appointment this has completely overwhelmed me to such an extent that I cannot function in the job the way I would like to,” Coppell said after quitting.

